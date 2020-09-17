Two Lancaster County artists, plus one who relocated from the county, have been named winners in Art of the State, an annual Harrisburg-based juried exhibition that honors creative work from across Pennsylvania.

The awards were announced Sunday during an online ceremony.

— Scott Cantrell, a painter from Landisville, won third place in the work on paper category with a piece called “The Past Isn’t Dead, It Isn’t Even Past.”

The work is in oil on cabinet card.

In his artist statement for the exhibit, Cantrell says he works “mostly with traditional art materials ... referentially commenting on the illusions created with these materials.”

“By means of these common artistic tools, I am attempting to provide a home for the concept of memory within a seemingly practical context,” Cantrell says.

— Becky McDonah, of Millersville, won third place in the craft category for her metal sculpture titled “Seeds and Synthetics: A Need for Sustainable Sustenance.”

The work is made of copper, silver, bronze, applesauce cups, plastic pellets, apple seeds and beads.

“My fascination with reliquaries for their ability to elaborately protect and display venerated objects relates to issues I explore dealing with importance of position, presentation and access or limited access to the contents,” McDonah says in her artist’s statement. “My intention is to initiate contemplation that elevates the ordinary.”

— Sue Reno, who recently moved from Columbia to Bethel Park, Allegheny County, won second place in the craft category for her “In Dreams I Saw the Rift.”

Reno has been a winner or finalist in Art of the State in the past, including third-place honors last year.

The piece is made from wool, silk, cotton and Mylar, using needlefelting, hand embroidery, hand patchwork and cyanotype.

“I’ve spent my life wandering the woods, wild places, and ruins of Pennsylvania,” Reno says in her artist’s statement. “Increasingly I feel a sense of urgency to document what I observe. Textiles are the ideal medium for this work.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art of the State exhibit must be toured online this year.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, where the exhibit is on display, is closed because of the pandemic.

But the public can “walk” through the gallery virtually, with a 360-degree view, by visiting bit.ly/ArtoftheState2020tour.

Also available on that website are the exhibit catalog and the artists’ statements.

The exhibit will remain available to view through the end of the year.

Art of the State contains 109 works — paintings, sculpture, craft, jewelry, photography and more — by artists from 29 Pennsylvania counties.

Other Lancaster County artists in the exhibit are photographer Shelby Wormley, jewelry artist Amy Edwards and painter Daniel Burns, all of Lancaster; painter Janette Toth-Musser, Columbia; photographer Christopher Pollock, Strasburg; and redware artist Bob Hughes, Conestoga.

Pennsylvania’s Art of the State has been presented annually since 1968.

It’s presented by the State Museum and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.