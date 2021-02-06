Youth members of Lancaster Church of the Brethren will participate in the national Souper Bowl of Caring event by holding a food drive on Super Bowl Sunday — this Sunday.

The young volunteers will welcome food and cash donations to benefit Lancaster County Food Hub on Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at a “drive-thru endzone” at the church, according to a news release. Those who stop by to donate may enjoy a free hot dog, served with chips and a drink.

Attendees are encouraged to wear football jerseys and decorate their cars for their favorite teams — even if their team isn’t playing on Sunday. Horn honking is encouraged.

Types of food needed are: cereal, 64-ounce containers of juice, cans of beans, soup, vegetables, tomato sauce, prepared meals (ravioli, spaghetti), canned meat (tuna, chicken), peanut butter, pasta, macaroni and cheese, rice, dried beans, stuffing, meal “helpers,” condiments, snacks, gelatin and pudding.

For those donating by check, make checks payable to Lancaster Church of the Brethren with “Food Hub” written in the memo line. Cash will be accepted as well.

All volunteers will wear masks.

Lancaster Church of the Brethren is located at 1601 Sunset Ave.