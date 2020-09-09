The fall edition of Lancaster City Restaurant Week, which starts Thursday, Sept. 10, will look a little different this year.

For one thing, the “week” has been expanded to 11 days this fall — from Thursday through Sept. 20.

With so many restaurants struggling to survive the decrease in business caused by the pandemic shutdowns and state-mandated restrictions on dining capacity, the event is designed to serve as a reminder for the public to support Lancaster city eateries.

Instead of detailing every eatery’s meal packages, as it usually does during Restaurant Week, the event’s website lists addresses, websites, phone numbers and operating hours for city restaurants and the options the community can use to order meals and even merchandise.

The event’s website, lancastercityrestaurantweek.com, details which of more than 45 city restaurants, cafes and other food businesses offer indoor and/or outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Several of the restaurants — though not all — are offering special Restaurant Week meal deals and discounts.

The public also can find out which restaurants can cater events, and which ones are selling gift cards and branded merchandise — other ways diners can support the local restaurant scene.

On the website, click on the “Restaurant” tab to see participating restaurants. Click on individual restaurants to see their options. Eateries offering Restaurant Week deals have those specials listed at the top of their individual pages.

To see more information about the restaurants participating, visit the restaurant week Facebook page at facebook.com/LancasterCityRestaurantWeek and its Instagram feed at instagram.com/lancastercityrestaurantweek.

“It has been predicted that 45% of the independent restaurants in this country could permanently close due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Restaurant Week organizing committee said in a news release. “We are betting that Lancaster will beat those odds due to the historic level of loyalty and support this community has shown for our small business community. “