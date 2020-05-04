Lancaster city Office of Public Art unveils temporary COVID-19 murals; pictures, map

Editor's note: Click on the buttons, above, to view each mural and its location All photos were taken by Michelle Johnsen Photography.

The city of Lancaster officially unveiled ten temporary murals around the city with vital messaging on COVID-19 on Friday.

On April 8, the Office of Public Art put the call out for submissions for the project, with Two Dudes Painting Company providing the necessary materials. Ten artists were chosen out of 73 submissions, and each was paid $500. Mural locations were chosen based on a "vulnerability index," combining data on population age, median income and specific pre-existing conditions.

The featured artists are Adam Serrano, Annajane Dauphine, Chomingo and Esther Rivas Miller, Katie Trainer, Keisha Finne, Krissy Whiski, Loryn Spangler-Jones, Maria Tomassetti, Salina Almanzar and Shaun Hogarth.

Each mural reflects a message of solidarity, whether it's in regards to mental health or mask wearing.

"We are in a time filled with many uncertainties, but the message is certain - wearing a mask is an act of solidarity and kindness to others, in that it can help to slow the spread and flatten the curve," says artist Krissy Whiski in one of the artist statements found on the Lancaster Public Art website. "Which helps everyone, especially our healthcare workers on the front lines and those who are most susceptible to catching the virus."

The featured art was also turned into coloring pages, which can be found here.