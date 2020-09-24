Lancaster City Alliance will be hosting the 6th annual Velocity celebration virtually this year due to COVID-19, but celebration will still be in the air Thursday night with a free-to-watch event.

Several local businesses are participating in Velocity and will feature special deals, foods and cocktails.

A full list of participating businesses can be found on the event's Lookbook.

In addition, the livestream will feature several live performances from musical acts like Champagne Atlantis, Corty Byron, Phase Materia, Ralf Real and Soul City.

The stream will debut here and will continue from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace will also proclaim Sept. 24 to be Velocity Day.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

General admission tickets are free and can be found here.

Those interested can purchase VIP tickets, which include a Lookbook with recipes from local businesses, an entry into a raffle to win three prizes from Jim Beam and a raffle for a chance to win $200 in Downtown Dollars.

Proceeds benefit Lancaster city businesses, as well as the city's efforts to put together the Lancaster City Indie Retail Week and Lancaster City Restaurant Week.