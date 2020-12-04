COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lancaster County, and to keep library patrons safe, the Lancaster Public Library is returning to a curbside pickup model, with a few modifications.

The change affects the Lancaster City and Mountville branches.

The curbside model offers patrons the opportunity to reserve books, audiobooks and DVDS from the library’s catalogue and pick them up at the library. The process is simple: once you select your items, you’ll receive a notice from the library that your hold is ready for pickup. Proceed to the library for your items. Because of the cold and inclement weather, patrons can pick up their reserved items inside the library.

Hours will remain the same, and staff will be in the buildings to answer phones and collect material for patrons.

The Lancaster City Branch, located at 125 N. Duke St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. Staff can be reached by phone at 717-394-2651.

The Mountville branch, located at 120 College Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. The Mountville branch's phone number is 717-285-3231.

Access to the physical shelves will be limited, but those who wish to browse at the library will be able to do so. To maintain proper social distancing guidelines, only three patrons or one family will be allowed in the buildings at a time, and face masks are required. Guests will check out books using a self-serve checkout counter. To return your items, simply place them in the book drops located outside the building. Public computer access is currently unavailable.

The popular Grab Bag will once again be available for patrons. The Grab Bag items are curated selections from the library staff.

To reserve items visit the library website at lancasterpubliclibrary.org and for more information about curbside pickup, visit lancasterpubliclibrary.org/curbside-pickup-faqs/.