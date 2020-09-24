Every year, the Lancaster Central Market hosts their Harvest Breakfast event right outside the market's doors.
However, this is another yearly tradition that COVID-19 has brought to a halt.
There will be no Harvest Breakfast this year, according to the Lancaster Central Market's Facebook page.
Harvest Breakfast brings thousands of people to downtown Lancaster every year.
Standholders are able to make foods they don't usually make, creating a unique experience other than what's normally available at Central Market.
