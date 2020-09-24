Harvest Breakfast 2019

From left: Dennis Johnsonbaugh and James Forwood cook up sausage and french toast at the Central Market Harvest Breakfast event in Lancaster City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

 K. SCOTT KREIDER | LNP CORRESPONDENT

Every year, the Lancaster Central Market hosts their Harvest Breakfast event right outside the market's doors. 

However, this is another yearly tradition that COVID-19 has brought to a halt.

There will be no Harvest Breakfast this year, according to the Lancaster Central Market's Facebook page.

Harvest Breakfast brings thousands of people to downtown Lancaster every year.

Standholders are able to make foods they don't usually make, creating a unique experience other than what's normally available at Central Market.

Lancaster Central Market celebrates annual Harvest Breakfast Saturday morning [photos]

Saturday morning, vendors and attendees of Central Market celebrated with the annual harvest breakfast. The event went on from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and featured live music, pumpkin painting, face painting and more.

1 of 13

Sign up for our newsletter

Related coverage