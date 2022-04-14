If you're the type of person who has one usual favorite brewery and sticks to it, here's your sign to venture outside the box.

The Lancaster Brewers Guild will unveil a new Ale Trail Passport book on Friday, April 15, featuring pages for each of the 23 participating breweries across Lancaster County. There will be prizes along the way, including a Guild sticker for five stamps, a Guild pint glass for 15 and your name imprinted in all its glory on the Lancaster Brewer's Guild website once you cross off all 23.

Prizes can be collected at Moo-Duck Brewery in Elizabethtown, Pour Man's Brewing Company in Ephrata or Cartel Brewing & Blending in Lancaster city.

"The idea is to promote everyone in the guild, so this is a fun little way to cross-promote and stop at places that are a little out of the way," says Mark Garber, head brewer at Big Dog Craft Brewing. "It gives a little extra incentive."

Garber says that the idea has been in the works since 2021. For a full list of participating breweries, read below.

Lancaster County Brewer's Guild participating breweries

Artifice Ales & Mead (55 N. Main St., Ephrata)

Big Dog Craft Brewing (1559 Manheim Pike, Lancaster)

Black Forest Brewing (301 W. Main St., Ephrata)

Cartel Brewing & Blending (928 N. Prince St., Lancaster)

Columbia Kettle Works (40 N. 3rd St., Columbia)

Compass Mill Tap House (809 Rothsville Road, Lititz)

Cox Brewing Company (50 Veterans Dr., Elizabethtown)

Fetish Brewing Co. (201 Rock Lititz Blvd. #22, Lititz)

Funk Brewing (28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown)

Isaac's Brewhouse (25 N. Queen St., Lancaster)

Lancaster Brewing Company (302 N. Plum St., Lancaster)

Mad Chef Craft Brewing (2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg)

Moo-Duck Brewery (79 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown)

Our Town Brewery (252 N. Prince St., Lancaster)

Pour Man's Brewing Company (284 S. Reading Road, Ephrata)

Raney Cellars Brewing Company (11 Manor Ave., Millersville)

Rural City Beer Co. (6 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown)

Spring House Brewing Company (209 Hazel St., Lancaster)

Starview Brews (224 Locust St., Columbia)

Swashbuckler Brewing Co. (2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim)

Tattered Flag Brewing Co. (1018 N. Christian St. Suite 110, Lancaster)

Twisted Bine Beer Co. (93 E. Main St., Mount Joy)

Wacker Brewing Co. (312 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street)