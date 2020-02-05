“Solid Side Vinyl” was a radio show that aired on WFNM, Franklin & Marshall College’s station.

Spearheaded by F&M professor John Modern, the show aired Thursday’s from 9 to 11 p.m. Modern and his friends — Jeremy Seedorf, Brian Keener, Nicky Kroll and occasionally Noel Heitmann —committed to playing sides of vinyl albums in their entirety.

One night, Modern and his friends played a side of the Stooges’ 1969 self-tiled album. Hearing “I Wanna Be Your Dog” sparked conversation in the booth: Could the group running the radio show start a band themselves?

Two years later, the group gathered with some instruments in Kroll’s basement. While Kroll is an experienced musician, some of the others had never played a note. But they tried anyway.

“My favorite thing about the band, even early on, was just that there was no worries about other people judging you,” says Kroll, whose brother Mike is also in the band. “You just came in, and you did what you could do.”

That’s still the modus operandi of Health Club, the band formed from those experimental jam sessions. The band will celebrate the release of its debut full-length album “Hellth Klubber Lang” with a show Saturday at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. DJ Image, Luce and Bruce, Pete Sinjin and Tyler Wegert also will perform.

IF YOU GO What: Health Club’s album release show. Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. When: Saturday. Doors at 7:45 p.m. Cost: $10. More info: zoetropolis.com.

“I’m lucky that the songs I love the most are the easiest to play,” Modern says. “So then, the quality of the song does not depend on that kind of virtuosic musicianship as much as it depends on attitude and style, which is where I think rock ’n’ roll at its best should be.”

This is a group of guys making music purely for the fun of it. They have families and accomplished careers as professors, orthopedic surgeons and guidance counselors. So the decision to make an album wasn’t driven by the want to sell a ton of copies.

“The reason I wanted a record is because I grew up with records, and I want to give my record to my grandchildren so that they can see that I did this,” Heitmann says.

Kroll says Heitmann was a driving factor in taking the band out of the basement and into venues in front of audiences.

“I always wanted to do more,” Heitmann says.

The band’s sound veers all over the place in the most enjoyable of ways. It’s an indie rock group with a punk spirit and occasional electronic fare. The result is good fun, bordering on the goofy.

But a closer listen to the lyrics reveals a deeper meaning. Many songs have a political or social justice slant. “Heallth Klubber Lang” opens with a track called “White Man’s Guilt,” a track Seedorf wrote in reflection of the devastation of Native American reservations. Even the serious tracks have a tongue-in-cheek feel, though.

“We’re not 18 years old anymore,” Keener says. "If we’re going to write a political song, we’re not going to be Rage Against the Machine ... We’re older, and we want to laugh at it. The song about the devastation of the Indian reservation is pretty … serious, but it comes out funny in a way, and that’s exactly the way we want to come off.”

Health Club’s live performances are often known to be quite the productions. One show was themed around the trial of Socrates, with the band’s friend and Lancaster musician Scott Bookman playing the starring role in skits between songs. At another show, Seedorf emulated performance artist Marina Abramovic by inviting audience members to stare at him in silence from a chair directly across from him.

“A lot of times I’m just going purely on instinct, untethered, and I love it,” Seedorf says.