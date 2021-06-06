Kristin Manser didn’t have any bruises, but she’d felt like she’d been in a fight. Her life had spiraled into confusion, chaos and destruction. At first, she says, she didn’t know what was happening.

“It was emotional abuse,” says Manser, of Lancaster. “It’s a hidden form of abuse.”

With physical abuse, Manser says, the perpetrators are often convicted, but victims of emotional abuse often have no recourse.

“There’s a lot of manipulation or gaslighting that really make it confusing for the victim,” Manser says. “And on top of that there is no bruise — it’s an invisible injury. Then your abuser repaints the whole picture and there’s nothing to show. You know what happened, but that’s why emotional abuse is complex. I never knew much about it until I went through it.”

Manser was able to get a better grasp of what happened to her, after she left the situation and sought out help from professional psychologists.

She started journaling about her experiences and emotions. The writing was a healing exercise, but soon grew into something more. The journal entries became chapters, and the chapters eventually led to a complete book. The book, Manser’s first, is called “The Invisible Bruise.”

“I called the book ‘The Invisible Bruise’ because it feels like you’ve been punched or scratched or kicked but there’s no bruise,” Manser says. “It’s an invisible fight.”

And with its publication, she hopes to give some visibility to an invisible, but extremely devastating form of domestic abuse.

“I wanted to give a face to emotional abuse,” Manser says. It’s been difficult. Throwing my story out there has been difficult. However, what I found through the process to be more important than my personal fear and anxiety in telling and releasing my story was just to bring to light what this is and its confusing chaos and destructive nature.”

Rainbow after a storm

Manser enlisted local artist Liz Hess to help with her mission to increase the visibility of emotional abuse. Hess — a well-known Lancaster-based painter famous for the iconic red umbrella that often appears in her paintings — sat down with Manser and sketched as they talked about the project. As the two spoke, an image came to Hess’ mind.

“This image came to me about looking at yourself in the mirror but seeing a completely different reflection,” Hess says. “When you’re looking in the mirror, the person looking back at you is the person you were really meant to be, but society or other influences have tricked you into believing that you’re not worthy. The downtrodden person is not who you were meant to be.”

The cover shows a defeated-looking woman wearing a tattered skirt and blouse standing in front of a mirror, but the reflection looks entirely different; that woman is confident and happy. She holds Hess’ signature red umbrella under a rainbow.

Manser requested Hess included the red umbrella and the rainbow imagery. Symbolically, the umbrella works as an image of inner strength and protection, and the rainbow symbolizes rebirth and a new life after a stormy period.

Manser purchased the painting and is auctioning off the original acrylic-on-canvas piece, as well as prints, to raise money for the Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster’s upcoming annual celebratory fundraiser on June 24. The virtual event, “From Survivor to Thriver: A Celebration of Resilience” features a keynote speech by former Pittsburgh Steeler William Gay — whose mother was murdered by an abusive boyfriend.

Domestic abuse and COVID-19

In the first few months of 2020, the American Journal of Emergency Medicine reported an alarming global trend. Spikes in the reports of domestic violence incidents trailed right behind climbing COVID-19 cases like an ominous shadow. With the loss of jobs, the lockdowns and the overwhelming stress of a global pandemic, domestic violence incidents were becoming another symptom of COVID-19.

“I would say it made a situation that was already pretty bad even worse,” says Christine Gilfillan, director of the Domestic Violence Service program of Community Action Partnership in Lancaster. “Any situation that that exacerbates stress or financial stress is going to probably also exacerbate domestic violence.”

The Domestic Violence Service program offers victims of abuse access to a safe house, emergency services and a variety of legal services. A 24-hour help line and text line is available for victims to reach out.

Though incidents were increasing, Gilfillan says that in the early phases of the pandemic, the organization wasn’t receiving as many calls.

“I think they were frightened to be locked down with their abusive partners and it was harder to reach out,” Gilfillan says.

The pandemic sped up efforts to set up a text line for people to report abuse.

“People can lock themselves in the bathroom and text silently and sort of fly under the radar with that,” Gilfillan says.

From survivor to thriver

Gilfillan says that emotional abuse can be just as hard as or even harder than physical abuse to recover from.

“There are actually studies that show that emotional and psychological abuse have greater long-term impact than psychical abuse — as long as the physical wounds heal,” Gilfillan says. “Emotional and psychological wounds linger for a very long time.”

Gilfillan is happy that Manser’s book is highlighting an often-overlooked form of abuse.

“I think that’s something that people don’t commonly think of as domestic violence so that will raise a lot of awareness,” Gilfillan says. “People have told us is that it starts off mildly and then it increases over time, and by the time you start to realize what’s happening, you’re in it. It could be a long process to get your own identity and sense of self-worth back after living through that.”

The “Survivor to Thriver” event will add more awareness to all forms of abuse — and the fact that just surviving abuse isn’t the only goal.

“We want people to live the life they would have lived if they hadn’t been abused,” Gilfillan says. “The whole concept being able to come back and recover your sense of autonomy and self-worth and live a life that’s free of violence or abuse.”

Gilfillan sees Manser as a great example.

“We’re really grateful for that she’s giving back from her experience,” Gilfillan says. “Maybe she would describe herself as a thriver.”

Manser says that she just wants to help others heal and find some peace.

“If I could help one person that’s going through this that would be amazing,” Manser says. “Because when I was going through this I just didn’t know what was happening.”