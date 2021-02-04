Four Lancaster artists are coming together to lead a community-focused discussion aimed toward young BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) artists in Lancaster.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, artists Evita Colon, Hawa Lassanah, Nora Elmarzouky and Jezabeth Roca Gonzalez well lead a discussion on how BIPOC artists can navigate within or outside of traditional art organizations, as well as finding creative spaces in Lancaster. The workshop will take place virtually on Zoom.

The workshop is free and open to the public, with priority given to BIPOC artists. Artists can RSVP by emailing southeastcreativecommunities@gmail.com.

This is the first in a series of workshops planned by Seed, which was founded last year by the Spanish American Civic Association thanks in part to a grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts.