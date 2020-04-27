Lancaster actor Max Bartos can be heard on the new "Sing Street" original cast album, which was released last week. He'll also be part of a Thursday evening online show that will include songs and stories from the new musical.

Bartos, 17, and the rest of the “Sing Street” off-Broadway cast are awaiting the show's opening in Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre once New York venues are allowed to reopen safely after the coronavirus threat.

The cast album of “Sing Street” is available on Amazon, iTunes and Apple Music. The CD will be available in August.

While at their homes, awaiting the day they can return to New York for rehearsals, the New York Times reported Monday, "Sing Street" cast members were recorded performing numbers from the show for the fundraising half-hour online show.

The result, “Sing Street: Grounded — At Home With the Broadway Cast,” will air on the show's Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and will remain online through May 4.

Songs were recorded using videoconferencing technology and equipment sent to each actor's home. The cast is at home in four different states, along with London and Northern Ireland, the New York Times story said. The cast will also tell stories from and about the show during the Thursday online show.

The half-hour event is both a preview for the Broadway musical and a fundraiser for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Previews for "Sing Street" originally were scheduled to start in March, with an opening night of April 19, but New York theaters are closed until at least June 7 as part of the citywide effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"Sing Street," a 1980s-flavored musical based on a 2016 film of the same name, is about a group of Dublin, Ireland, teens who form a band to escape their troubles,

When the show is able to open, it be the Broadway debut for Bartos, a student at Stone Independent School in Lancaster. Bartos was in cast of the show off Broadway from November 2019 through January of this year.

In “Sing Street,” Bartos plays Darren, a high school student who serves as manager and videographer for the band.

"Sing Street" is also featured in the latest episode of "CBS Sunday Morning: Matinee," an online series that features songs and stories from and about Broadway casts that are on hold because of the pandemic.

In the segment, the show's lead, Brenock O'Connor, sings "Dream for You" from the show.

Bartos is also writing and recording original music at home while his Broadway debut is on hold.

Bartos has appeared in shows at local theaters including the Fulton Theatre, Ephrata Performing Arts Center and the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, and started his own Lancaster theater company, Bartos Theatrical Group.

He also has performed in other off-Broadway shows in New York. He had a role in the recent Adam Sandler film “Uncut Gems,” and appeared in short films including “Forget-Me-Not” and “The Lottery."