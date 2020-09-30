When Matt Shockey designed a T-shirt to commemorate this strange school year, he wasn’t sure if anyone would buy it.

Shockey, the co-president of the Lampeter-Strasburg Education Association and social studies teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, says after designing the shirt, he bought four shirts for his family right away in late March just in case nobody purchased one.

The design: the school’s pioneer logo with a mask on, a sign of the times in 2020.

However, hundreds of shirts were purchased by people inside and outside of the local community within a couple weeks.

“I think we sold something like 600 or 700 shirts without really trying that hard,” Shockey says.

When Shockey closed the sale in late March, he says he received emails from people asking him to reopen the sale. So, he did that in early April, and closed the second leg of the sale on April 2. In total, 512 T-shirts were sold. Between T-shirt sales and additional monetary donations, the education association raised $6,754 for charity. The shirts are no longer available for purchase.

Shockey says the amount of money raised exceeded his expectations.

“I was hoping maybe for $500,” Shockey says. “I just thought it would be a neat thing to raise a little bit of money, in some spare time, but it really took off.” The Lampeter-Strasburg Education Association donated the money to the Lampeter-Strasburg Community Closet, a nonprofit that works with the school district’s social worker to fulfill student's needs, hoping to give back to community members affected by the pandemic.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Spreading the word

Shockey reached out to members of the education association and staff members at Lampeter-Strasburg to ask them to share a link, where people could buy the T-shirt for $25 on the Custom Ink website. The school also shared the link on social media. Originally the T-shirts were made for Lampeter-Strasburg teachers to purchase and show support for the community, Shockey says. But that changed when people other than Lampeter-Strasburg teachers got the link through social media and started buying the shirts. “A lot of people outside the community purchased them because obviously, our teachers aren’t buying 600 shirts,” Shockey says. Shockey says he hopes to create a second shirt this year using the same logo but it would focus on working together to get through a challenging time.

L-S Community Closet