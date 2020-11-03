Lady Gaga, who was formerly engaged to Lancaster County native and "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney, spoke and performed at a Biden/Harris rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night, making mention of both her ex-fiance and her time living in Lancaster.

Kinney, a Lancaster Mennonite grad, proposed to Gaga on Valentine's Day 2015. The pair got together in 2011 but broke up in 2016.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Pennsylvania native, and his wife, Jill, appeared at the Pittsburgh rally, while his running mate, Kamala Harris, appeared at a simultaneous rally in Philadelphia. You can watch the YouTube video of the rallies below. Gaga speaks at 4 minutes in and performs at 1 hour, 24 minutes in (when she mentions Kinney, though not by name).

"Did you all know i used to live here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania? Anyone here from Lancaster? OK, well, I was engaged to man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know -- it didn't work out. I loved him so much -- it just did not work out," she said. "But I still love my Pa. guy; I love Joe. So Joe is my new Pa. guy. And i love nothing more than this moment for this time, for you and for I."

She then performed "You and I"; Kinney and Gaga met during the video shoot for that song.

Kinney, 37, a Neffsville native and Lancaster Mennonite High School alumnus, is one of the stars of the NBC drama “Chicago Fire.” He plays Lt. Kelly Severide. He is also a partner in Zoetropolis in Lancaster city.

Lady Gaga spoke at the Election Eve drive-in rally for several minutes before performing, urging voters to get to the polls. "We all know that this thing might come down to Pennsylvania. We need you. We need your family. We need your friends. We need your heart." She was followed by Sen. Bob Casey, a Scranton Democrat. An hour later, she took the stage to perform.

"This is about people. This is about heart. I know people in Pennsylvania -- I used to live here. Joe's from here. You've got a lot of heart. This is not a shallow people," she said as she launched into "Shallow," from "A Star Is Born."

It's not the first time this week she's mentioned Lancaster while stumping for Biden. Earlier this week, she tweeted a photo of "me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster."

That’s a pic of me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster. I LOVE THIS STATE. I’m here now! This place is filled with good hearted people—good hearted people that @JoeBiden loves. He’s a good friend. He’s the President this country needs to bring us back together. #vote #Biden pic.twitter.com/3Yo4XddYId — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Singer John Legend, meanwhile, joined Harris in Philadelphia, where he attended college. Legend has his own ties to Biden's birthplace. While he was attending college at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, he served as musical director at the Bethel A.M.E. Church in Scranton. When the church fell behind on its mortgage in 2014, Legend autographed a piano for the church to auction to help improve its finances.

President Donald Trump also visited Pennsylvania on Monday, with a stop at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Luzerne County. Biden will make an appearance in Scranton today.

Pennsylvania is one of several battleground states in Tuesday's election. Lancaster County has visits from the Republican campaign with increased frequency since Labor Day. The past week has seen visits from the president, the first lady and Ivanka Trump.

