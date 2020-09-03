I am the first step in a long journey from finding an heirloom you no longer need to putting money in your pocket by having sold it online.

I help buyers and sellers regularly learn what they’ve got and what it’s really worth.

I show people, on my YouTube channel of instructional videos, and via my website, how to spot that yard sale find, hidden attic treasure or thrift-store bargain. I show folks how to research and identify it correctly, since there is a lot of misinformation online.

I help people learn the methods to correctly identify all types of art, antiques, sports memorabilia and collectibles. Also, I offer tips for selling your vintage and antique stuff, too.

I offer some basic tips for selling, such as: get an appraisal first, before you enter the market, so you know what kind of money you are dealing with; be polite, yet firm, in all your negotiations as a buyer or seller; know what questions to ask if you are trying to sell something that may have been someone else’s coveted family heirloom; and fully understand why you shouldn’t sell your vintage Shiny Brite holiday ornaments at the same time you are trying to sell that Babe Ruth signed baseball.

There is a season for everything — even online selling.

Tips for selling

Here are some basic tips if you are looking to sell that World War II teapot, Depression-era china service or 1970s vintage radio, and so many other objects too. If you have never sold online and want to start, this article is for you.

EBay is one of the most active websites for selling vintage antique objects, thrift store finds and other collectible objects. I have helped many people learn what they have, recognize the actual market value and sell for top dollar.

How do I do it? I am armed with knowledge, and I share it widely at my events, website and YouTube channel. Learn from me so you can make money for yourself.

If you are new to selling online consider this: The best time to post something for sale online is at night.

Really? Yes, really.

In fact, the best night to post something for sale in an online auction, like those running all the time on eBay, is Sunday night. Because Sunday nights are the most active time period for online buyers. It is the busiest time on eBay and other online auction or online sales websites like Etsy, Rubylane, Replacements, 1stDibs, Chairish, Facebook marketplace (social media is a great place to sell, too) and so many others.

Everything from Pyrex dishes to Japanese woodblock prints can and are being sold online — now more than ever. I have heard from my followers who were first-timers who told me that some of my basic tips and encouragement got them selling and supplementing their income.

I have heard from others who have told me that my information has helped them make their online selling hobby into a full-time job.

If you have never sold on eBay or elsewhere online and think you might want to start, start by buying something. That’s right. Buy something on eBay or on another online site or on Facebook marketplace, and attract feedback.This feedback helps to establish you with your potential buyers in the future. When you buy something and get feedback, it will help you when you sell something. Be honest and forthcoming in all your transactions, as that will keep you in the money when selling online.

Learn the ropes about marketing, popular search words for antiques and vintage selling, how to write an engaging auction description, tips for taking great sales photos of objects, determining accurate shipping costs, repairing damaged objects with care, and much more.

In future columns, I’ll help you learn about timing auctions, how to take great photos that will get that antique sold and where to find free shipping materials and coupons both on- and offline.

If you are thinking about selling online to rid your home of clutter, or trying to make a lot of extra money flipping those thrift store or flea market finds, get out your loupe and measuring tape and follow me. I’ll help you find the cash from the trash.

With a Ph. D. from Penn State, Dr. Lori Verderame is an award-winning antiques appraiser on History channel's hit show “The Curse of Oak Island” — hightlighting the world's oldest treasure hunt — and on “Doctor & the Diva.” For information about your antiques and collectibles, visit www.DrLoriV.com and www.YouTube.com/DrLoriV.