On a late winter afternoon, I joined Scott Russo at the Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, where he holds an open space for anyone interested in playing chess on Wednesday evenings from 4-9 p.m. I warm up with a cup of coffee, and Russo sets up the chessboard.

Russo allows me the privilege of playing as white and moving first. I push a pawn forward.

“Ah, the English Opening,” Russo says, countering by moving one of his knights toward the center.

We continue to play our game, and I make the fairly obvious observation how no two games of chess are ever the same. There are infinite combinations of moves that can unfold during a game.

“The number of possibilities is so close to infinite that it’s easier to say infinite,” says Russo, 66, of Lancaster.

Russo generously offers me a draw so he can demonstrate an opening he has developed. Since I naively feel like I’m holding my own, I decline his offer. On the next move, Russo moves his knight into what is called a “fork” and puts my king in check. His knight attacks my king in such a way that forces me to move my king, which then allows him to take my queen. The game is essentially over.

The opening

Russo has added to the infinite possibilities of chess move combinations by inventing his own moves. He calls one opening move the Lancaster Gambit.

It’s a move that he’s slowly developed and perfected by playing against sophisticated computer chess programs.

“I’ve been studying it for four years now,” Russo says. “Every time the computer came up with a move, I came up with a counter.”

The Lancaster Gambit is an opening move played by white that takes elements of established openings such as the Danish Gambit and the Goring Gambit and adds to them. It involves tempting the black side into taking pawns in exchange for the white side’s ability to free up their pieces —specifically bishops, which, if the gambit is played correctly, then leads to a crushing checkmate.

“When you gambit two pawns, you must play aggressively,” Russo says, demonstrating his move. “The chess world considers this an underdevelopment of the knight. But the bishop is the key to this position and not the knight, so the point of this move is that you’re not blocking the bishop.”

The Lancaster Gambit uses elements of these previously established gambits and adds a unique wrinkle in the form of that specific knight move.

“I have books of all the openings, and there’s not even a footnote anywhere,” Russo says of his particular knight move. “The move of bringing the knight here is not even considered a playable move.”

Russo is able beat the computer on a fairly consistent basis with his move. Watching him demonstrate this move is like watching a tennis champion slowly grind his opponent down with a series of devastatingly ground strokes before finishing them off with one last powerful smash.

This isn’t the only move that Russo has developed over the years. He also has a move called the Bobby Fischer Gambit, based on theories of his chess hero.

The middle game

Along with a seemingly infinite amount of chess moves in his arsenal, Russo has stockpile of interesting stories to share with his chess partners.

He has worked as a botanist, exploring millions of miles of jungle in South and Central America; a chocolate broker; a student of theoretical physics; and a traveling evangelist for his church.

Through all of his career changes and interests, he remained fascinated by chess. His father taught him how to play when he was 5.

“Apparently, I was some kind of a prodigy, because within a few weeks, I could crush him,” Russo says. “Then my mother played me, and I crushed her. My brother was also a prodigy, but he was only 3, and he was the only one that gave me any competition.”

As a kid, Russo attended Lancaster Country Day School but wasn’t particularly interested in classes.

“When I was 15 or 16, I learned about Bobby Fischer,” Russo says. “I was basically a jock. I was a martial artist, a weightlifter, I practiced boomerang throwing, yoga and fishing. I hated school, but a combination of watching ‘Star Trek’ and leaning about Bobby Fischer got me interested in intellectual studies.”

He graduated near the top of his class at Lancaster Country Day and credits his academic success to his serious study of chess.

“Chess helps to build logic, helps strategic thinking and awakens higher cognitive functions,” Russo says. “In other words, you start using brain power that you didn't even know existed.”

The endgame

For a few years, Russo played in tournaments and considered trying to become a professional chess player. He even met some close friends of Fischer. They expounded on some finer points of the game that led him to consider the openings that led to his signature Lancaster Gambit.

“You have to be very good to make enough money to survive,” Russo says of the profession chess circuit.

He explored other careers but always maintained an interest in the game and eventually started taking on students.

“I ended up teaching over 1,000 students from 25 states,” Russo says.

For a few years in the ’90s, Russo held classes and games at Borders bookstore and a game shop in the Park City mall.

“Parents of small children would say, ‘We can’t understand this, my son couldn’t win a single game and now he crushes me every time and he’s only been to three lessons. What are you teaching him?’ ” Russo says. “And I’d say, ‘I’m teaching him not only theory but how to use that theory and reproduce it in different ways.’ We got a lot of good comments.”

There is a difference between teaching the game and teaching the theories behind the game. Proper training is important.

“It’s easy to teach chess,” Russo says. “But it’s very difficult to train chess players. Arnold Schwarzenegger can show you how to do the Arnold press, but it takes a trainer to make you go one more rep. The training is matching the knowledge to the person.”

Russo is currently training Josiah Groff, 18, the son of the owners of the Lancaster Sweet Shoppe.

“I noticed that sometimes Scott would be there but nobody would be playing so asked my parents if I could play with him if there was down time,” Groff says. “Usually we go over moves and what people usually do if they’re presented with them and then we’ll play games.”

Groff says he’s even beaten Russo once.

“I kind of got lucky,” Groff says. “I stumbled across a really good move. He used to let me take moves back, but he doesn’t now after I beat him.”

Russo sees learning chess as a method to improve logical thinking and move beyond the board.

“It’s about how to take this sophisticated thinking and bring it into your life,” Russo says.

After Russo and I finish our game of chess and he shows me some moves, I feel like I’ve learned a lot about the finer points of the game. I shake hands with Russo and turn to leave the Lancaster Sweet Shoppe.

“One more lesson,” Russo says. “If you’re playing a stronger opponent and they offer you a draw, always take it.”