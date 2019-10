A GRATE TOOL: Fresh ginger root has all kinds of culinary uses, from stir fries to autumn baking. But first you have to peel and grate or mince it. With this 3-in-1 tool from Microplane, you can peel the skin from the ginger with a little plastic knife on the side of the tool. Then, you can either grate it into slices with a mandoline-type blade or grate it into a fine paste over the small metal holes in the middle.

• Price: $15.

• Where seen: Amazon.com.