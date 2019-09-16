Beyond octopus snack: You can make more than just a traditional Japanese street food in a takoyaki pan.
Takoyaki are little ball-shaped snacks made of fried batter and filled with diced octopus and other ingredients. They’re made in a special pan that has several hemispherical indentations to hold and cook the batter.
You can make other kinds of snacks in the pan, including cake pops, rice or omelet balls, pancake bites with Nutella filling and Danish aebleskiver — little Christmas-season popovers filled with jam.
Price: Around $20 for stovetop models.
Where seen: Amazon.com.
— Mary Ellen Wright