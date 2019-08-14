JUST PEACHY: If you’re not making the most of peach season with cobblers and pies and your morning cereal ... well, we’re not sure what you’re waiting for.
The Peachster makes quick work of the luscious fruit — and other stone fruits, too — slicing and removing the pit easily, with just a swivel of the wrist.
Peach season is short; don’t waste a precious moment of it using the tip of a knife to stab the pit without stabbing your palm.
Price: About $8.
Where seen: Kitchen supply stores or chefn.com.