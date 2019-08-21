CLEAN LIVING: It’s great that you’ve given up single-use plastic water bottles for a reusable one — but, if you’re not scrubbing it out on the regular (and even if you are), you might just be exchanging an environmental problem for a health issue.
"Bacteria can build up within the water bottle in a moist environment and nobody wants to drink bacteria-laden water," a gastroenterologist tells health.com. That means giving it a quick rinse with water isn’t enough.
Enter the LIZ bottle, funded through Indiegogo and with its first shipment scheduled for September. The “smart” insulated stainless-steel bottle uses built-in UV-C light sterilization to clean itself and the water inside; keeps your drink hot or cold; indicates the temperature of your beverage; and shares hydration reminders.
Price: $58 “early bird” special.
Where seen: bit.ly/BottleClean.