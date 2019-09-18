• CUT AND SERVE: With this 3-in-1 tool, you can score, cut and serve slices of pizza without dirtying multiple utensils.

This gadget from Royal Home has a stainless steel cutting wheel, a serrated edge on its triangular serving surface and a non-slip rubber handle.

The tool can also be used to slice and scoop servings of bread, pie, calzones and pastry or to cut and separate dough. It can be washed in warm soapy water or put through the dishwasher.

• Price: About $12.

• Where seen: Amazon.com.

— Mary Ellen Wright