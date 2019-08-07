CARNIVORE’S TOOL: If some of your favorite recipes call for thin meat cutlets, or if you’d like a cut of meat with uniform thickness so it all cooks at the same time, a meat mallet is a worthy — and not too costly — investment.
A meat tenderizer can be used in a pinch, but it also will “tear” the meat and doesn’t have the necessary heft to make quick work of the task. A mallet such as the one pictured, by Norpro, is weighted and has an easy-grip handle so you can maneuver and quickly get the job done. Its flat stainless-steel surface won’t damage the meat’s surface.
Cost: Around $20, depending on brand.
Where seen: Kitchen supply stores.