This low-tech kitchen gadget can save you more time than lots of more expensive cooking tools. 

MEASURE UP: Even though smartphones make infinite information accessible, one place you don’t always want to be consulting the device is in the middle of a messy cooking session.

What are those cups-to-quarts conversions? What can you substitute for buttermilk? What’s that cooking timetable, again, for chicken?

The Container Store offers a decidedly low-tech Kitchen Helper Guide, eight wipe-clean pages with a magnetized back so you can always find it on your refrigerator.

Price: $4.99.

Where seen: containerstore.com.