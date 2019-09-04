MEASURE UP: Even though smartphones make infinite information accessible, one place you don’t always want to be consulting the device is in the middle of a messy cooking session.
What are those cups-to-quarts conversions? What can you substitute for buttermilk? What’s that cooking timetable, again, for chicken?
The Container Store offers a decidedly low-tech Kitchen Helper Guide, eight wipe-clean pages with a magnetized back so you can always find it on your refrigerator.
Price: $4.99.
Where seen: containerstore.com.