FORMING FORTUNE: If you’ve ever wanted to write your own motto or prediction to slip into Chinese fortune cookies for your friends and family, this gadget can help. Helen’s Asian Kitchen Fortune Cookie Making Kit includes a silicone baking mat with circular guides on which to measure out batter for small or large cookies and then bake them. There’s also a plastic form on which to bend them into the classic shape. Instructions and recipes are included.
Where seen: Zest! kitchen store in Lititz; also available online.
Price: $15.