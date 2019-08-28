A REAL CUT-UP: Wood cutting boards have a natural beauty; silicone has a natural flexibility.
Marry the two, and you have an easy-clean, easy-use kitchen tool that makes meal prep easy.
This flexible wood cutting board, by woodNflex, is made in Wisconsin with North Carolina hardwood veneer combined with food-grade silicone. The silicone adds both grip and bendability. Recondition the wood side on a regular basis, with food-grade cutting board or butcher block oil, dry immediately after washing, and you’ll protect your countertops in style.
Price: $29.95.
Where seen: thegrommet.com.