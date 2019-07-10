NOT FLAT; FIZZY: If you’re not the type of person who polishes off a 2-liter bottle of soda in one sitting, you know how quickly the leftovers can go flat, even if you replace the lid tightly.
The Fizz-Keeper Pump and Pour is cheap and solves that problem handily. Just replace the bottle’s cap with this quirky device, close it and pump the bulb several times. The carbonation is saved, and you don’t have to remove the Fizz-Keeper completely to pour the next glass — just unscrew the top.
Price: $4.99.
Where seen: containerstore.com.