DRY RUB, CLEAN HANDS: If you like putting dry rub on your meat but don’t like how messy your hands get while doing so, this Taylor Precision Products brand dry rub shaker can do the “rubbing” for you. The shaker sprinkles your favorite spice mixture on your pork, beef, chicken or venison from the 6-ounce-capacity container through the holes in of the lid. The silicone nubs on the lid then can tenderize and work the rub into the meat, leaving your hands clean.

• Price: $8 to $8.55.

• Where seen: Zest! in Lititz; Amazon.com; walmart.com.