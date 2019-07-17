WASH AND GO: Washing itty-bitty parts from baby bottles, as well as teething rings, pacifiers, pumps and other infant accessories, is lots easier if you can just toss them all in the dishwasher. This silicone bag, adjustable to different sizes and for differently shaped objects, keeps everything corralled and prevents the lightweight items from being tossed around onto the heating element below.
Just unfold the bag flat, toss in the items and snap it up vertically or horizontally to hold everything secure.
If you prefer to clean and sterilize by boiling, this “envelope” is safe for use in that way, too.
Price: $10.
Where seen: drbrownsbaby.com; search "silicone dishwasher bag."