IT’S SUCH A DRAIN: Using the lid of the tuna fish can to strain out the liquid leaves you with stinky hands, and you don’t always want to dig out the giant colander to drain the liquid from a can of peas.

Enter Progressive Prepworks’ can strainer, a one-size solution to both cooking tasks. Fit the cap over the can’s open end to drain out liquid; flip it over and press to hold the tuna securely in the can while squeezing out liquid.

Other manufacturers make similar items. This one retails for under $4 at walmart.com.