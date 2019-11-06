BASTE WITH A TWIST: If you want to add a little herbal flavor to your food while you’re basting it, you might try the Herb Wand from Chef’n. You can either baste with the silicone brush that comes with the wand, or unscrew the brush head and replace it with a bunch of herbs such as rosemary, thyme or oregano. Then, you can dip the herbs into oil in the ceramic tray that comes with the wand, and add extra flavor to whatever food you rub it over.
• Price: $17-$18.
• Where seen: Williams-Sonoma; Amazon.com.