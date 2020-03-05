Darius Harper is one tall man.

“I’m 6-2 and that’s without my hair,” Harper says.

And then there are the boots.

The Kinky Boots.

Harper is playing Lola in the musical “Kinky Boots,” opening tonight at the Fulton Theatre.

The hair and the boots, which look to add a good 5 or 6 inches to that 6-foot-2 frame, are what sets the show in motion.

Lola, a drag queen living in Northhampton, England, needs some sturdy but flashy boots to wear for her show.

Charlie, who happens to own a failing shoe factory, in the same town, needs a new spark for his business or he will have to close the factory.

These two very different men become unlikely partners and friends and prove that we always have more similarities than differences in life.

This marks the actor’s fourth time playing Lola, including the first national tour.

“I was 24 when I was up for the Broadway understudy (which he didn’t get) and I’m 33 now,” Harper says. “I love to see how I’ve grown and changed.”

Harper and Lola’s journeys are similar.

Lola, whose legal name is Simon, had a difficult childhood: a father who disapproved of his son, a world that didn’t want him to be himself and a need to escape by performing.

All of which can do a number on self-confidence and self-love.

“As young queer people of color, you create characters,” Harper says. “That’s what Lola has been for Simon, and she’s been wonderful for him.”

Harper grew up in New Hampshire. He was an avid track and field athlete, but in his sophomore year of high school, he broke his leg.

“My home life was not great,” he says with a pause. “It was horrible actually. I could sing, I was in the band, the choir. And theater was a way to get out of the house.

“I moved to New York when I was 17 with $20 in my pocket,” he says. “I think being so young and fearless saved me. There were times when I was homeless and tired and hungry. But I grew up very poor, and I was resilient.”

By the time he was 20, Harper was working for Disney.

He’s also been a singer with Cirque du Soleil and toured with “Book of Mormon.”

While theater allowed Harper to try on different characters, he wasn’t always able to be himself.

“I had never been able to walk into an audition as myself,” he says. “When I moved to New York in the early 2000s, you could never be super flamboyant. “

Billy Porter, the original Lola on Broadway, changed that.

“As a queer theater kid, this role is a dream,” Harper says.

Charlie has inherited his father’s shoe factory, which creates well-made but stodgy men’s shoes. The market for their kind of shoes has dried up.

A miserable Charlie realizes he will have to lay off workers and possibly shut the factory down.

One night, Charlie sees that a lady — a rather tall lady — is being mugged by some drunk men and he intercedes.

The next thing he knows, a semiconscious Charlie is lying on a sofa in Lola’s dressing room. Turns out the drunks attacked Charlie, and Lola had to save him.

Charlie is clearly uncomfortable around Lola, but he notices her boots and how poorly made they are.

Lola explains that it’s impossible to find sturdy boots in her size.

That gets Charlie thinking, and he invites Lola to the shoe factory.

Hoping to break into a niche shoe market, Charlie and Lola work together to design the perfect boot.

The stakes are high for Charlie, who is pouring plenty of money into the project.

He and Lola becomes friends, realizing they have a lot in common.

But some factory workers harass Lola and spit out their bigotry.

So Lola comes to the factory as Simon, which Harper notes is an incredibly brave thing to do.

“Lola has always had to be brassy to protect herself,” Harper says.

She challenges people, and creates a flashy carnival whenever she performs.

“I don’t think Lola even knows how to tone it down,” Harper says.

Simon is a different person, beaten down by a world and a father who won’t accept him.

“It’s important to showcase the pathos of Simon, the self-questioning, the self-doubting,” Harper says. “It’s important to portray him authentically, to see the humanity in the circus.”