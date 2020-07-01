In mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic brought non-essential businesses to a standstill, suddenly we found ourselves stuck at home and forced to re-navigate the rhythm of our daily lives. With most restaurants closed, many of us returned to our own kitchens and got reacquainted with the practice of daily cooking. Our series Stay-Put Cooking was born out of these historic times, a mix of technique and recipes to keep those skills sharp and maybe even learn new ones.

More than 100 days since we sheltered in place, we are rolling out another series designed just for kids ages 7-13. Even though Pennsylvania is officially in the green phase of reopening, school-age kids in many ways remain on lockdown, as they continue to live in a weird liminal and virtual space away from friends and teachers, and with ongoing uncertainty about the next school year. With many camps and summer activities canceled, we decided to serve up some summer fun for our young readers and their families.

Starting this Sunday, July 5, we are launching Cooking Skool, a four-week series, with three new recipes each week. You can get the recipe details in the print edition or online, plus three how-to videos premiering Monday, Wednesday and Friday on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.

Each week, we cook through a different meal of the day, starting with breakfast and ending with sweet treats. By the end of the series, you will have 12 different recipes in your back pocket, all kinds of kitchen tricks up your sleeve and a newfound sense of “I can do this.” Because when we cook, we discover that anything is possible. Here’s hoping we’ll see you in the kitchen.

Cooking Skool Menu

July 5: Breakfast: French toast, granola and Eggs, Two Ways

July 12: Dips for lunch or snack time: Basil pesto, guacamole, hummus

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

July 19: Dinner: Beans and rice, homemade chicken fingers, zucchini boats

July 26: Sweet treats: blender chocolate pudding, popsicles, yogurt parfait