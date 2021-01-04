Seed balls are a great at-home activity for gift-giving or to keep for your own garden.

It’s very kid-friendly and doesn’t require a lot of materials.

Making seed balls isn’t a new craft. This is an old method of no-till farming, which some farmers prefer for soil health, according to Michigan State University’s agricultural extension service.

You’ll need clay (to hold moisture), soil (for nutrients) and seeds. Find clay at a craft store or in unscented, all-clay cat litter.

• Mix one part soil to four parts clay.

• Add water and mix until seed balls stick together. Balls 1/2 to 1 inch in circumference are a good size.

• Poke a hole in the center of each

ball, add a pinch of seeds and reform the ball.

• Dry indoors for at least three days.

• This is a great way to use leftover seeds in your stash or perhaps milkweed seeds still hanging on to your outdoor plants.

• For seeds that need to be stratified or need cold weather, like milkweed seeds, place them outside now.

• For seeds that don’t need cold to germinate, you can save to plant in the spring.

• The seeds will be protected until rain washes off the clay.

