These days, music listeners can cue up almost any song they can dream of at a moment’s notice.

David Raistrick remembers a time when he couldn’t even find the albums he wanted at his local record shop. An Englishman who fancied American soul, Raistrick often traveled hundreds of miles on the weekend as a teenager to hear DJs play rare soul records.

These parties, known as Northern Soul Weekenders, thrived in the ’70s. But Raistrick, who has an impressive collection of rare soul records himself, is working to keep the fun of the original events alive while also appealing to a new generation of soul fans.

Raistrick, along with Lancaster DJ Julio Fernandez, will host the fourth Keystone State Northern Soul Weekender at the Elks Lodge from Friday through Sunday. The event will feature 20 DJs from the U.K. and U.S. alike, records for sale and record signings by some of Pennsylvania’s soul performers.

Northern Soul is named for the area of England where rare soul records were most frequently requested. During their peak, Northern Soul DJs could attract 1,000 people to their underground weekend dance parties.

IF YOU GO What: The fourth Keystone State Northern Soul Weekender. Where: The Elks Lodge, 219 N. Duke St. When: Friday through Sunday. Cost: $35 for three-day pass, $18 for one-day pass. More info: bit.ly/SoulWeekender2019LNP.

Raistrick was introduced to Northern Soul at age 16 after spotting an advertisement in a magazine for one of those parties. Aside from the music itself, he says the exclusivity of being in-the-know about these rare records made the social side of weekenders all the more fun.

“If you were a member of that club, you felt like you were a part of a team,” says Raistrick, now 62. “We all knew when to clap at certain points of the record. We all knew how to dance a certain style to a certain record. And there were different dance styles to different tempos. It was all part and parcel of it, really.”

By the ’80s, a lot of the Northern Soul devotees settled down and started families. But by the ’90s, Raistrick says they were ready to hire a sitter and come out for some fun again.

There also are younger fans in their 30s and 40s like Julio Fernandez, who started collecting soul records as a teenager growing up in Spain. He relocated to central Pennsylvania 11 years ago and settled in Lancaster shortly after.

Raistrick, who has hosted weekenders regularly in his hometown of Skagness, England, has a special place in his heart for Lancaster, too. While living in Pittsburgh, he often traveled to Lancaster to stop at Stan’s Record Bar and Keystone Record Collectors shows when the group was just getting started in Columbia. He’d take his finds back to the U.K. to play at his own weekenders.

Years later, Raistrick purchased a home on Lancaster city’s West End, where he befriended Nick Reiner, who spins records under the name DJ Salinger. Reiner, who hosts Red Rose Soul Club at Tellus360 with Fernandez, connected the two soul lovers. Within a year of them becoming friends, planning for the first Keystone State Northern Soul Weekender was under way. (Raistrick no longer owns property in Lancaster, but is committed to continuing the weekender with Fernandez.)

Fernandez says the Elks Lodge’s wooden dance floor, spacious seating and chandeliers made it a fitting venue for an event that evokes an earlier time.

“The moment we opened the doors of the space upstairs, the dance floor with the bar next to it ... we looked at each other and we thought, this is it,” Fernandez says. “This is exactly the perfect place for a weekender.”

This weekend’s event will include DJs from Minneapolis to the U.K. Raistrick and Fernandez will share a late-night timeslot Saturday. The event draws people of all ages, they say, from youngsters in their 20s cutting a rug to people in their 60s with original Northern Soul experience who can show them all how it’s really done.

Raistrick jokes that he’s slowed down a bit since his teenage days on the dance floor.

“There were certain records that we all went mad for in the ’70s that when you hear them now, you think to yourself, at 60-some years old, you’re sort of bordering on a heart attack if you try to dance the full three minutes,” Raistrick says.

Don Hodgen, singer of the Lancaster ’60s blue-eyed soul band The Ambassadors, will sign records. One of the group’s 45s is quite rare, Fernandez says.

The Keystone State Northern Soul Weekender also will have T-shirts available this year for the first time in its existence.

The event has largely been a labor of love, one that Fernandez says is well worth it.

“It takes a lot of my extra time, and this business is not a money maker at all,” Fernandez says. “It’s an event that look, if we don’t lose money, great. If we lose it, whatever. ... But if I can watch 100 people dance to the music that I love, that to me is enough.”