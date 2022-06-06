One of the country's biggest comedians is coming to Hershey.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Kevin Hart will bring his "Reality Check" tour to Hershey's Giant Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10, and artist pre-sale tickets will be on sale on Wednesday, June 8.

Hart's show is being advertised as "device free," and will make use of increasingly-popular Yondr pouches, which will hold guests' phones during the event to prevent fans from recording. Phones can be accessed during the event in specific "Phone Use Areas." Learn more about Yondr pouches in this 2021 story, which captures the experience of using them at a Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga concert.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.