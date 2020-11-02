Facing financial hardships from the continued COVID-19 pandemic, Kendig Square Movies 6 closed its doors temporarily starting Monday, Nov. 2.

Kendig announced its intentions to close shortly after Cineworld — the company that owns Regal theaters, including the one on Millersville Pike — announced it would be temporarily closing all of its theaters.

The owners said they are unsure of when the movie theater will be able to reopen.

The Regal Cinema on Millersville Pike temporarily closed Oct. 8. There is no word yet on how long the closure will last.