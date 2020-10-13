Facing financial hardships from the continued COVID-19 pandemic, Kendig Square Movies 6 will close its doors temporarily on Monday, Nov. 2.

The theater said in a Facebook post that its schedule for the next three weeks won't be affected by the announcement. This weekend's slate of films includes "The New Mutants," "Coco" and "Hocus Pocus."

This news follows the recent announcement from Cineworld, the owner of Regal theaters across the country, would also temporarily close, following the postponement of the newest "James Bond" film.