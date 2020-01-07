Quiz-show whiz Brad Rutter has finally been beaten in a "Jeopardy!" match by another human being.

But not just any human being: Fellow quiz-show champion Ken Jennings.

Rutter, a Lancaster native and Manheim Township High School graduate, came in third behind Jennings and last year's new superstar James Holzhauer on the first night of the "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time" tournament.

The show aired in primetime Tuesday evening.

Rutter, who has won more money than anyone else on a game show — nearly $4.7 million on "Jeopardy!" — ended the two-game first match with a surprising total of $10,400, while Holzhauer racked up $63,200 and Jennings a squeaker of a winning total at $63,400.

At the beginning of Tuesday's show, Jennings joked about being a perpetual also-ran to Rutter in several "Jeopardy!" tournaments in which they've gone head to head.

In fact, Rutter has never been beaten by another human player before Tuesday night's match. He and Jennings both lost to the IBM Watson computer during a man-versus-machine tourney.

"Well done!" Rutter said as he shook Jennings' hand at the end of Tuesday's match, which was actually played and recorded last month.

Rutter could still win the "Greatest" tournament, however; the first of the three champions to win three two-game matches will win $1 million and the title of Greatest of All Time, while the other two will win $250,000 each. The tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday this week, and will possibly stretch into next week.

The tournament airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Rutter's low totals came, in part, as a result of losing all his accumulated money three different times on rare missed questions on "true daily doubles" — special clues on which he wagered his entire money total.

And, during the final "Jeopardy!" round in the second game of the match, he also dropped his total to zero with a missed question about astrogeologist Eugene Shoemaker.

By contrast, Jennings scored big on his daily double, rocketing to the lead in the first game.

After telling host Alex Trebek that he feels he may have lost a small step in his recall ability over the 20 years he has been competing on "Jeopardy!" Rutter often trailed the other two players during both games of the match.

It was a surprising showing for Rutter, who has been an unstoppable trivia force through several "Jeopardy!" tournaments. In March 2019, he helmed a team with two other top winners in the show’s first All-Star Games team tournament. His team split $1 million.

All three players dove toward the big-money answers at the bottom of the big board early in each round Tuesday night — a technique popularized by Holzhauer during his high-earning stint on the show.

Holzhauer, 36, a professional gambler who won $2.7 million on the show in April through June of 2019, also holds records on “Jeopardy!”: all 15 of the show’s top single-day winnings. He came in second to Jennings in both games of Tuesday night's match.

Jennings, at 45 the oldest of the three contestants, holds the record for the longest continual winning streak on "Jeopardy!" — 74 games. He's now a full-time writer.

Rutter, 41, is an actor, writer and producer in Los Angeles. Rutter's has family in Lancaster County, and returns a few times a year — sometimes for fundraising events for Lancaster County libraries.

The three men's first-game scores were Jennings, $45,200; Holzhauer, $32,200; and Rutter, $10,400.

As for host Trebek, he seemed his usual commanding self, despite being in treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer.