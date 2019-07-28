Ken Burns, the documentary filmmaker famous for his PBS American history films such as “The Civil War,” “Vietnam” and “Baseball,” says he wants to encourage a new generation of historical documentarians.
His new Next Generation Angels awards honor the top student documentary filmmakers from the National History Day competition.
He’ll host student winners in Washington this fall for film screenings, an awards ceremony and tours of archives at such facilities as the American Film Institute and the Library of Congress.
The Better Angels Society is a nonprofit that raises money for Burns and future documentary filmmakers to continue producing historical films.
Burns’ next film, “Country Music,” which explores the history and impact of the American musical genre, airs on PBS starting Sept. 15.
Via email, Burns answered a few questions about the student awards and the future of documentary film.
What impact do you hope your Next Generation Angels Awards will have on the future of documentary filmmaking?
Young people are doing incredible work in every space.
We’re hoping this further encourages them to focus on historical documentaries as an art form and a key way to further expand civic engagement and conversation.
Why do you feel participating in National History Day is important for students — even those who don’t plan to make history their career?
National History Day is one of our greatest civic initiatives.
It’s smart and fun, and it recognizes that historical awareness is a critical way to think, regardless of what you decide to do for a living.
What were your early influences or school projects that led you to make historical documentaries as a career?
I always thought I would be a feature filmmaker.
It wasn’t until Hampshire College that I turned to documentary filmmaking, in part because of the influence of the great still photographer Jerome Liebling.
What’s your general assessment of the subject matter and quality of the National History Day/Next Generation Angels Awards documentary winners this year?
We were all greatly impressed by the range of topics and the execution.
What do you plan to talk about when the winning high school filmmakers come to Washington this fall?
I plan to talk to them about their art and about how they can stay focused, keep working and avoid rigidity.
Has the role of documentaries changed during this current period of American history, when various segments of society seem to be operating from different sets of facts, and during which the news media’s “first draft of history” is mistrusted by many?
First, I think that journalists have done a phenomenal job in a very difficult time.
What the New York Times and Washington Post — and local newspapers around the country – do daily is a miracle.
Documentaries have never been more impactful. There’s a huge audience and appetite for documentary narratives of all kinds.
Do you feel that mistrust of the media has or will have any impact on citizens’ view of historical documentaries?
No. I think people are smart and thoughtful.
While perhaps they are more wary than ever given the amount of punditry that tries to pass as journalism, I think there is always an interest in — and appreciation of — strong historical scholarship and storytelling.
What can viewers expect to learn from “Country Music” in the fall, and why should those who aren't country music fans watch it?
I hope that they listen to the stories and to the stories that the songs tell us, the universal stories we all share.
It’s an amazing ride, a true art form, and it tells us so much about our country and what makes us so unique. All of us.