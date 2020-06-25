Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Lancaster musicians repeatedly joined forces to perform "Isolation Review" livestream fundraiser shows to benefit local organizations.

On Saturday, June 27, the "Isolation Review" returns, this time to benefit he YWCA Lancaster Sexual Assault Prevention and Counseling Center, which provides support and advocacy for survivors of sexual assault.

The review is organized by Kelly Buchanan, a Lancaster musician who in pre-pandemic times has produced themed shows at McCleary's Public House in Marietta.

Buchanan has also hosted seven "Lancaster Ladies of Rock 'n' Roll" concerts at Tellus360 over the years, which feature and celebrate female performers. The two most recent iterations have benefited the YWCA.

"We can’t do that this year, as the Temple (performance space) in Tellus isn’t even open yet," Buchanan said in an email. "So we made it a part of our online concert series."

The review will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Participating musicians include Mollie Swartz, Monica DeVitry, Bobby Gentilo, Steven Courtney, Kiana Corley, Mark Rast and more.

The performer list is a mix of female and male performers, and Buchanan notes that the male performers will be performing songs by female songwriters.

As with past "Isolation Reviews," the show will also include music trivia and prizes.

To find the Zoom chat on Saturday, follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88927991337

