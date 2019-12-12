On Saturday night, Lancaster singer-songwriter Kelly Buchanan will host her fifth Christmas Review at McCleary’s Public House in Marietta.

The fast-paced event will showcase more than 30 area musicians. Each act will perform three songs with only one requirement: one of those tunes must be about Christmas.

The show began as a happy accident. Buchanan was set to play at McCleary’s with her former gypsy jazz band Little Dinos in December 2015. But once the event was on the calendar, she learned one of her bandmates couldn’t make it.

“Instead of canceling the date, I was like, ‘I’m going to throw an awesome Christmas party,’ ” Buchanan says.

And thus, the Christmas Review was born. And for you grammar aficionados out there, “review” is the spelling Buchanan prefers in billing the event, not to be confused with “revue.”

“It is meant to be a ‘review’ of Christmas songs, in the thoroughly English sense of the word,” Buchanan says.

IF YOU GO What: McCleary’s Christmas Review, hosted by Kelly Buchanan. Where: McCleary’s Public House, 130 W. Front St., Marietta. When: Saturday, 9 p.m. Cost: Free, but advance reservation for tables is suggested. More info: bit.ly/McClearyChristmas5LNP or 717-426-2225.

After graduating from Hershey High School, Buchanan attended college at the Berklee College of Music. She eventually landed in New York City, where she lived for 10 years in pursuit of being a singer-songwriter. In her spare time, she played hockey with a recreational league.

In 2008, a slap shot hit her forehead, leaving Buchanan with a traumatic brain injury. Everyday tasks like getting dressed and even speaking were difficult.

But Buchanan persevered through therapy, and even relearned how to play the guitar and sing. Being reminded of the basics proved helpful as she advanced her career as a music instructor.

“It made teaching so much easier, relearning it as an adult,” Buchanan says.

She moved back to central Pennsylvania in 2011, first to live with her parents in Mount Gretna as she continued her healing process. In 2012, she moved to Marietta and started teaching private lessons on a part-time basis. Now, she also works at Lancaster Country Day and the New School of Lancaster.

When Buchanan was growing up in Hershey, her only exposure to the Lancaster music scene was as an attendee at a single Chameleon Club show. When she moved to Marietta, she befriended Michelle Ciarrocca, a woman who also previously lived in New York City and was friends with the same bands as Buchanan, like Nada Surf.

“She was already kind of tapped into the music community,” Buchanan says. “We were just instant friends.”

Once the Christmas Review was off and running, Buchanan used her role as the show’s organizer to expand her connections in Lancaster’s music scene.

“Doing the reviews has made me tap into it a lot more, to find new acts all the time,” Buchanan says. “I kind of kept my ears and eyes open, and it’s given me a reason to talk to musicians that I don’t know.”

These days, Buchanan’s shows have expanded past just Christmas. She hosts a Halloween one annually, too, and in the summer, she organizes shows based on decades. She also spearheaded the Lancaster Ladies of Rock and Roll series at Tellus360.

The Christmas Review’s lineup changes every year, but there are a few familiar faces who often return: Leo DiSanto, Shawn Gallagher, and Ciarrocca and her husband, Matt Moore, to name a few.

Buchanan will perform, too, playing covers of fun Christmas rock songs like the Kinks’ “Father Christmas” and Chuck Berry’s “Run, Rudolph, Run.”

And as an audience member, it’s probably the most low-key Christmas event you’ll attend this season. No frantic holiday shopping or cookie baking is required.

“It’s just a Christmas party with music,” Buchanan says.