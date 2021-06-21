Talia McKinney, a 2002 Penn Manor High School graduate, will be making frequent appearances on Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing New York" in the current and future seasons.

McKinney is no stranger to the screen; she’s appeared with her boss Ryan Serhant – founder of Serhant, one of the country’s highest earning real estate companies – on previous episodes of the show, as well as hosted a luxury property-based game show on YouTube called “3 in a Million.”

In these clips from Season 9 of the Million Dollar Listing New York, McKinney and Serhant discuss the changes in the New York City real estate market brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. McKinney takes viewers on a tour of an impressive 5,100 square-foot, five-bedroom Upper East Side townhouse.

She also gets a chance to talk about some of today’s biggest culture movements such as how the impact of Black Lives Matter has started necessary conversations about injustices including changing the way realtors talk about properties.

“I was in some peaceful protests and it’s nice to see people coming together of all different races,” McKinney says in the clip. “It’s nice to see people are becoming more education and more willing to learn about different cultures. Changes are happening now.”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.