Two favorites from the mid-2000s will be returning to Lancaster this fall.
Pop-punkers New Found Glory and emo stalwarts Hawthorne Heights will be in town on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for a show at the Chameleon Club. New Found Glory played at the venue last in 2017 on a tour celebrating the band's seminal albums "Nothing Gold Can Stay" and "Sticks & Stones." This time around, the band is touring behind the third volume of "From the Screen to the Stage," a series comprised of covers of songs from popular movie soundtracks.
Hawthorne Heights, who last visited the venue in 2016, is touring behind 2018's "Bad Frequencies." Rounding out the bill are Free Throw and Jetty Bones.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 2 and can be found here.