Video games have long been a cherished way to idle the time away when you have to be inside. However, not everyone wants a violent, high-stakes virtual mission. Here are a few of the video game equivalents to taking a deep breath and counting to ten.

“Journey” (2012)

For a game whose primary selling point is its relative ease and comfort of use, “Journey” is difficult to sum up. You play as a nameless and faceless protagonist whose seemingly singular goal is to approach the top of a far off mountain. Despite its short length, your “Journey” is one that will stick in your mind long after its over.

For PC and Playstation 3 and 4.

“Stardew Valley” (2016)

While the life of a real-world farmer can get very stressful, your life as a virtual farmer in “Stardew Valley” is infinitely more relaxing. Build up your farm, care for crops and livestock and interact with townsfolk, all on your own time.

For PC, mobile, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

“Katamari” series (2004-present)

Since 2004, this Japanese export has tickled and befuddled gamers of all ages with its commitment to the bizarre. As the protagonist, your goal is to roll an adhesive-covered ball around various stages and pick up everything you can, within and without reason. It takes only minutes to understand but a lot longer to fully comprehend.

For PC, mobile, Playstation 2, 3 and 4, and Nintendo Switch.

“Goat Simulator” (2014)

Sometimes, titles can be incredibly apt. Take “Goat Simulator,” for example — this is a simulation game where you play as a goat. Complete with an open world map, this game proves that if you can think it, you can goat it.

For PC, mobile, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” (2020)

OK, this one actually comes out Friday, but if it’s anything like the four previous installments, gamers are in for an immersive experience. The “Animal Crossing” series has been a hit for nearly two decades, with its novel approach to real-time social simulation in the world of wildly cute animals.

For Nintendo Switch.