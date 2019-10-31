If you were about to stop believin', don't.
Journey will return to Hershey on Friday, September 11, 2020, with the Pretenders for a show at Hersheypark Stadium on their North American Tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available only at Ticketmaster.com on the first day of the sale.
Journey -- made up of founding member and lead guitartist Neal Schon, co-founding member and bassist Ross Valory, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, drummer Steve Smith and singer Arnel Pineda -- is launching a tour that features an all-new production featuring their greatest hits. Journey will play classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’ " (the top-selling digital catalog track in history), as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone” and “Middle of the Road.".
Founded in 1973, Journey has sold nearly 100 million albums globally and has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Pretenders (with founder and leader Chrissie Hynde) span punk, new wave and pop, and they have sold more than 25 million albums.