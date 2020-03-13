Brian Funk believes wheelchairs can be so much more than a way to get around to people living with disabilities.

“It brings them up out of back rooms and off of dirty floors and the ground and gives them mobility, but it also gives them dignity,” Funk says.

Funk is senior area director of Joni and Friends Pennsylvania, a Christian nonprofit organization that works to help individuals living with disabilities. It was founded by Joni Eareckson Tada, who broke her neck when diving into the Chesapeake Bay at age 17. She’s now 70.

The group has named March as Wheelchair Collection Month to raise awareness of its Wheels for the World Drive.

TO DONATE If you have a wheelchair to donate to Joni and Friends, visit joniandfriends.org or call 818-707-5664 to find the closest drop-off location near you. There are four sites in Lancaster County and one just across the county line in Honey Brook.

It asks individuals and organizations to consider donating manual wheelchairs to be repaired and sent to people with disabilities all over the world. While it increases its efforts in March, the organization welcomes donations year-round.

“Years ago, when (Tada) traveled internationally and she went to countries like Kenya … and saw people crawling on the ground, she just said, we have to do something about this,” Funk says. “That’s where the whole concept of ‘let’s use what America throws away to bless other people in other countries’ ” originated.

The Joni and Friends website notes that 75 million people worldwide need a wheelchair, while only 10% have access to one.

Some come from families whose relatives used the wheelchairs before they died. Others come from hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities who are upgrading equipment. Currently, Joni and Friends accepts only manual wheelchairs, not electric models.

Joni and Friends, which has an office in Mountville, accepts drop-off donations and will schedule pickups as necessary.

Since Wheels for the World began in 1994, it has facilitated more than 100,000 wheelchair donations to people in need. Funk said the organization is on track to meet its goal of donating 200,000 wheelchairs before the end of the year.

Each of the 20 offices in the U.S. adopts a country where they do international outreach, Funk says. The Lancaster office has been going to China since 2000. This year’s trip, originally planned to distribute 450 wheelchairs in May, has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

“We are now hopefully going to be able to go back over this fall,” Funk says.

Still, the call for donations continues. Once wheelchairs are collected, they are distributed to 15 federal, state and private correctional facilities. Funk says inmates are trained to restore the wheelchairs to like-new condition.

“They say, I feel like I have an opportunity to change the life of a person. … I am reaching out across the world because of what I get to do here,” Funk says.