Whether you're a stage, TV or film fan, you'll be seeing a lot of actor Jonathan Groff between now and the end of the year.

Groff, the two-time Tony Award nominee who grew up in Ronks, will star in an off-Broadway production of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors" this fall, the New York Times reported today.

In "Little Shop," Groff, 34, a Conestoga Valley High School graduate, will play Seymour, the nebbishy plant shop employee and caretaker of the man-eating plant Audrey II.

Before that, the second season of "Mindhunter," the Netflix crime drama in which he stars as 1970s FBI profiler Holden Ford, premieres on the streaming channel Friday, Aug. 16.

And "Frozen" fans will hear Groff's voice on the big screen in November, as he reprises his role as Kristoff the mountain man in "Frozen II." The sequel to the Oscar-winning animated Disney film will hit theaters Nov. 22.

Revival

The "Little Shop" revival will start previews Sept. 17 and open Oct. 17 at the 270-seat Westside Theatre in New York's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, the Times reported.

Groff, a two-time Tony Award nominee, will be directed in "Little Shop" by Michael Mayer, who directed Groff in his role as Melchior Gabor in the 2006 Broadway show "Spring Awakening."

Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard, who won an Emmy for her role as Judy Garland in "Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows," will play Audrey, Seymour's love interest, the Times reported.

Tony winner Christian Borle of NBC's musical drama series "Smash," is set to portray Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend, Orin.

In the musical, Seymour gains fame and Audrey’s affection as his strange and magnificent plant grows — and humans mysteriously disappear.

'Mindhunter' 2

"Mindhunter" executive producer David Fincher, known for the Netflix series "House of Cards," announced the "Mindhunter" season 2 release date on a recent episode of a Los Angeles radio station podcast.

He said the second series, in which Groff again plays serial killer profiler Ford — based on real-life FBI profiler John E. Douglas — will deal with the Manson Family killings in Los Angeles 50 years ago this summer and the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81.

Actor Damon Herriman will play the role of serial killer Charles Manson in the series; he plays the same role in Quentin Tarantino's new film, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Groff won a 2018 best-actor Satellite Award for his work on "Mindhunter."

All of the "Mindhunter" episodes for season two are scheduled to be released on Aug. 16. The 10 episodes of season one are still available for streaming on Netflix.

Groff, who performed in high school theater and on other Lancaster County theater stages before moving to New York, was Tony-nominated for his Broadway work in "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton," in which he played King George III.

Groff co-starred in the series “Looking” on HBO and had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee.” He appeared in such films as "Taking Woodstock," "The Conspirator" and "American Sniper."

Groff recently narrated the audiobook “The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI's Original Mindhunter," written by Douglas and Mark Olshaker.