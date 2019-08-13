Actor and Ronks native Jonathan Groff is scheduled to appear on the talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Monday on ABC, following Friday's release of the second season of Groff's Netflix drama, "Mindhunter."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs at 9 a.m. Monday on ABC affiliates including WHTM ABC 27, Harrisburg, and WPVI 6ABC, Philadelphia.

Groff appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday night, singing into his cellphone to create a musical voicemail for Fallon to play for his children, Winnie and Frances. Groff sang the song "Reindeers are Better Than People," which his character Kristoff (and reindeer Sven) sang in the popular 2013 animated Disney film, "Frozen." Groff's will again voice Kristoff in "Frozen 2," opening in November.

Groff also talked to Fallon about the second season of "Mindhunter" and about his upcoming starring role in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

Groff told Fallon that, because he smiles a lot in real life, he sometimes has a hard time keeping a straight face during filming of "Mindhunter," a dark FBI drama. Showrunner David Fincher has to caution him about it on the set, Groff said.

"Mindhunter," which premiered in 2017, co-stars Groff and Holt McCallany as 1970s FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who interview and profile serial killers to try to delve into their psychology and try to prevent future crimes.

Groff can also be seen on the STARZ premium channel this week in his role as Michael Lang, co-creator of the Woodstock festival, in the 2009 film "Taking Woodstock." The airing of the film 3:19 a.m. and 7:57 p.m. Thursday and 10:52 a.m. and 5:57 p.m. Sunday coincides with this week's 50th anniversary of the rock festival.

Groff, 34, a Ronks native who performed on Lancaster County theater stages before moving to New York, is a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.

He was twice nominated for the Tony Award, for his Broadway work in “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton.”

Groff co-starred in “Looking” on HBO, and had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee" and has also appeared in such films as “American Sniper” and “The Conspirator."

Other guests on Monday's "Kelly and Ryan" episode are actress Lela Loren and toy expert Chris Byrne.