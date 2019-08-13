Actor and Ronks native Jonathan Groff is scheduled to appear on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" tonight, ahead of Friday's premiere of the second season of Groff's Netflix drama, "Mindhunter."

"The Tonight Show" airs on NBC affiliates including WGAL channel 8, Lancaster, and WCAU channel 10, Philadelphia, at 11:34 p.m.

Groff is also scheduled to appear on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" daytime talk show on ABC. That show airs at 9 a.m. on ABC affiliates including WHTM ABC 27, Harrisburg, and WPVI 6ABC, Philadelphia.

"Mindhunter," which premiered in 2017, co-stars Groff and Holt McCallany as 1970s FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who interview and profile serial killers to try to delve into their psychology and try to prevent future crimes.

Groff can also be seen on the STARZ premium channel this week in his role as Michael Lang, co-creator of the Woodstock festival, in the 2009 film "Taking Woodstock." The airing of the film 3:19 a.m. and 7:57 p.m. Thursday and 10:52 a.m. and 5:57 p.m. coincides with this week's 50th anniversary of the rock festival.

Groff, 34, is currently preparing for his role as man-eating plant wrangler Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors,” which starts previews in New York next month.

The actor, a Ronks native who performed on Lancaster County theater stages before moving to New York, is a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.

Groff, whose voice as Kristoff the mountain man will again be heard in the animated Disney film “Frozen 2” this November, was Tony-nominated for his Broadway work in “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton.”

He co-starred in “Looking” on HBO and had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee.” Groff has also appeared in such films as “American Sniper” and “The Conspirator."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other guests on "The Tonight Show" tonight are actor Henry Golding and musical guest Rick Ross featuring Swizz Beatz. Other guests on Monday's "Kelly and Ryan" episode are actress Lela Loren and toy expert Chris Byrne.