Actor and Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff is scheduled to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” tonight.

The show airs at 11:35 p.m. on WHP and other CBS affiliates.

A star of the Netflix FBI drama “Mindhunter,” Groff is currently performing to positive reviews in an off-Broadway revival production of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

In addition, Groff can talk to Colbert about next month’s premiere of “Frozen II,” in which the Ronks native reprises his role as the voice of Kristoff in the successful animated Disney franchise.

A two-time Tony Award nominee, Groff, 34, graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and performed in local theater before gaining fame in Broadway’s “Spring Awakening.”

Groff appeared on Colbert’s talk show in 2015, while appearing as King George III in the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton,” and again in 2017 to talk about his role of FBI serial killer profiler Holden Ford in what was then “Mindhunter’s” first season.

“Little Shop” opened Thursday, and Groff’s performance earned kudos from several theater critics. Ben Brantley of the New York Times writes that Groff “is generating major nerd charisma” in the role of Seymour, a nebbish who works in a plant store and gains fame in caring for a strange, man-eating plant.

“Groff charts a precise evolution of a man becoming drunk on the prospect of world renown,” Brantley writes, “which, this being a musical comedy, happily parallels a performer unbending into the liberation of good old, show-off showbiz.”

And A.D. Amorosi of Variety praises the performances of Groff and his co-star, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, the girl of Seymour’s dreams, as “subtle comic presences and supple, dramatic vocalists, ensuring that in this new production there’s something lovely at work, something devoid of the usual camp, schmaltz and quirk of ‘Little Shop.’”

Over the past two months, Groff has also made talk show appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Perhaps Groff will run into Dame Julie Andrews in Colbert’s green room tonight, and will be able to share with her his story of dressing up like Mary Poppins when he was a theatrical child. Andrews, who starred as "Mary Poppins" in the 1064 Disney film, is also scheduled to be a guest on “The Late Show” tonight.

Next Monday, Groff will also perform at the Drama League's 36th annual benefit gala, to be held at New York’s Plaza. October 28 at the Plaza. The gala is honoring Broadway and TV performer Sutton Foster, of whom Groff has been a fan since he was a teenager.

Groff co-starred in “Looking” on HBO, and had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee" and has also appeared in such films as “American Sniper” and “The Conspirator."